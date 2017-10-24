University Of Florida Student Falls From Balcony, Dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A University of Florida student died after falling from a third-floor balcony.

Gainesville Police Department Lt. Paris Owens tells news outlets that a witnesses called police when they saw 20-year-old Ian Burns fall shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

An incident report says Burns was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital.

It didn’t indicate when he died.

The report also didn’t say how Burns fell.

No further details were immediately available.

