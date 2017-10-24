Trump Pressuring For Tax Reform, Meets With GOP Senators

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will meet with Republican senators on Capitol Hill Tuesday to talk tax reform.
Meantime, Trump is pressuring the House to quickly approve the Senate budget plan that passed last week.
During a conference call Sunday, the president told lawmakers “we are on the verge of doing something very, very historic.”
Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is putting pressure on Republicans in some swing states because the tax outline calls for an elimination of deductions for state and local taxes.
Republicans say the loss of the deduction for state and local taxes would be eased by a proposed doubling of the standard deduction.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)