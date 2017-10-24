When the 2017 season started, University School was not a team considered to be among those who were favored to make a run in Class 4A.

Surprising University School Continues To Roll At 7-0 – with a forfeit win coming their way this coming week against a Village Academy that is not fielding a team this year.

What the Sharks and head coach Daniel Luque did was watch South Florida’s top junior defensive back Josh Sanguinetti come up with an interception and two receptions on offense.

In addition, standout sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Reeves recovered a fumble and set up a touchdown run by nationally rated junior Kenny McIntosh.

The Sharks also had a key performance from freshman linebacker Emile Aime, who also had an interception and led the team with tackles.

Senior quarterback George Bubrick went 16-for-22 for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns – one to Zay Flowers and another to Michael Hurt, who also had a rushing score.

With a truly impressive victory over the defending state 2A runner up Lions, the Sharks join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus and Plantation American Heritage as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

