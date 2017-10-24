Steering You Right: Closures On I-95, Palmetto Expy.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Drivers be aware of major closures on I-95 and the Palmetto Expressway this week.
In the Palmetto Expressway, all southbound lanes will be closed from NW 103rd Street to Okeechobee Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers can take the exit ramp to NW 103rd Street, turn left and then make a right on West 18th Ave. From there, make a right on Okeechobee Rd and hop onto the Palmetto southbound from there.
Also happening on the Palmetto Expressway, the southbound exit ramp to NW 122nd Street will be closed Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound drivers can exit NW 103rd, turn East and take the entrance ramp to the Palmetto northbound then exit on NW 122nd Street.
Over the weekend, Friday through Monday you will see some closures on I-95.
Two northbound general purpose lanes from NW 29th Street to NW 79th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
All northbound express lanes will be closed from the airport expressway to the Golden Glade Interchange Saturday from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.
