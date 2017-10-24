SFHSS Top 15: Week 9 – The Race For Orlando Continues

We are now in the final two weeks of a football season that has certainly been one to remember.

As a few playoff spots remain, this week will have that look and feel of the post season.

In a year that has had it all, there will be more surprises as the 2017 season continues to unfold with some impressive matchups.

As is the case in South Florida, things change weekly. While American Heritage stays at No. 1 with a 21 game winning streak, you will see some other programs have certainly made their way into the Top 15 this week.

There are some very impressive games that will make or break the season for a number of programs.

1. Plantation American Heritage – (7-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The Patriots won for the 21st straight time – against Miami Jackson. THIS WEEK: Will play host to Hallandale in a district matchup at 7:30.

2. Miami Northwestern (6-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls defeated nationally rated Miami Central – as the defense showed why it is one of the best anywhere. THIS WEEK: Will have the week off – before closing the regular season on Nov. 3 against Jackson.

3. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders started slowly, but then eased to a win against Boyd Anderson. THIS WEEK: District finale on Friday at Pompano Beach Blanche Ely.

4. Columbus (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Explorers continued roll along with a district win against Coral Park. THIS WEEK: They will take on Coral Gables in a district game on Friday at Tropical Park.

5. Miramar (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Patriots continued to prove why they may be among the best around with a win against rival Everglades. THIS WEEK: It’s the district matchup at Western on Friday night.

6. Deerfield Beach (6-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucks once again rolled to a shutout win – against district rival Monarch. THIS WEEK: With the district title in hand, Piper will come in this week.

7. Cardinal Gibbons (6-1, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs got back on the winning track with a convincing district victory over Hallandale. THIS WEEK: Tuning up for the playoffs this week, the much improved Stranahan Dragons come in for a Friday night game.

8. Miami High (6-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Stingarees had no problem with district foe, Miami Beach. THIS WEEK: Another district matchup on Thursday against Coral Park.

9. Miami Central (7-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets dropped a 21-7 decision to No. 2 Northwestern. THIS WEEK: After the loss, it will be another huge game on Friday against defending 6A state champion No. 12 Carol City.

10. Chaminade-Madonna (6-2, 3A). LAST WEEK: The Lions continued to roll along – in convincing fashion over Doral Academy. THIS WEEK: With a post season playoff spot secure, it will be a home game against 8A Flanagan on Friday.

11. University School (7-0, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Sharks showed everyone why they are the top rated 4A squad with a win over 2A Champagnat Catholic Everglades. THIS WEEK: With a No. 1 regional seed secured, this team will get a forfeit this week against Village Academy

12. Carol City (5-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs rolled over Booker T. Washington last Saturday evening. THIS WEEK: It’s No. 9 Carol City on Friday at Traz Powell Stadium.

13. Nova (7-0, 7A) – LAST WEEK: A come-from-behind win over Cooper City gave this program its seventh straight win. THIS WEEK: The Titans take on West Broward tonight (7:00) at Flanagan in a district title matchup.

14. Southridge (4-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Spartans moved closer to a district championship with a win over Homestead. THIS WEEK: It’s a huge matchup that could help the defending 8A state champs grab a high seed when they square off with South Dade.

15. Palmetto (6-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Panthers put it all together in a convincing win against district rival South Dade. THIS WEEK: It’s another important district game against Killian.

TIE. Plantation (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Colonels crushed Coral Glades to stay in playoff contention for post season play. THIS WEEK: It’s the annual matchup with rival South Plantation.

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!