End Of An Era As Sears Stops Selling Whirlpool Products

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two well-known brands are breaking up after a one hundred year partnership.
Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances in its stores.
The struggling retailer says Whirlpool was making demands that would make it virtually impossible to sell products at a competitive price.
Sears will also stop offering Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air products, all of which are part of Whirlpool.
Sears has been increasingly losing ground to companies like Amazon and Home Depot.
Sears will sell its existing inventory of Whirlpool products but not order more. Whirlpool will keep making some products sold under Sears’ Kenmore brand.
The Upton Machine Company, which became Whirlpool, sold its first order of washers to Sears, Roebuck & Company in 1916.