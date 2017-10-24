WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

End Of An Era As Sears Stops Selling Whirlpool Products

Filed Under: Sears, Whirlpool

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two well-known brands are breaking up after a one hundred year partnership.

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances in its stores.

The struggling retailer says Whirlpool was making demands that would make it virtually impossible to sell products at a competitive price.

Sears will also stop offering Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air products, all of which are part of Whirlpool.

Sears has been increasingly losing ground to companies like Amazon and Home Depot.

Sears will sell its existing inventory of Whirlpool products but not order more. Whirlpool will keep making some products sold under Sears’ Kenmore brand.

The Upton Machine Company, which became Whirlpool, sold its first order of washers to Sears, Roebuck & Company in 1916.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch