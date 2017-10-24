Deerfield Beach Man Accused Of Forcing 5 Young Women Into Prostitution

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach man is in jail, accused of operating a human trafficking ring.

Robert Miner, 27, faced a judge in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning on charges of human trafficking, sexual battery, prostitution and money laundering.

According to his arrest affidavit, Miner forced at least five young women into prostitution and pocketed a whopping $225,000.

Investigators say Miner would advertise online, promising women jobs as companions and dancers that would pay $1,000 a day.

But once meeting them, investigators say Miner would intimidate and threaten them into a life of prostitution.

This past June, a 22-year-old woman told Fort Lauderdale Police she traveled from Orlando, was picked up at a bus stop and then driven to a hotel where she says she was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Afterwards, she told investigators she was taken to two different hotels and forced to have sex with 100 different men over four days.

Private investigator John Rode, who exposes human trafficking, says it’s a massive problem – much bigger than Miner.

“I’ve been preaching to the choir for two years. Some of these women are underage. It’s not just prostitution, it’s human trafficking,” he said.

According to Miner’s arrest affidavit, one Victim said she knew if she went to police he would “make sure something bad would happen to her.”

Another 19-year-old, who was flown to Vegas and paid for prostitution, said she was forced to get a tattoo of Miner’s name branded on her arm.

Miner is being held without bond on the sexual assault charge.

The Global Children’s Rescue organization is hosting its first fundraiser in Fort Lauderdale. The group, founded by Rode, aims to put an end to human trafficking. For more information, click here.