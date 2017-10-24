House Republicans Announce Probe Into 2010 Uranium Deal With Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – House Republicans announced on Tuesday they are investigating an Obama-era uranium deal with Russia.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, is one of the representatives leading the probe.

“One of the things we are concerned about is whether or not there was an FBI investigation, was there a DOJ investigation and if so, why was Congress not informed of this matter,” Nunes told reporters at the Capitol Tuesday.

The Hill reported a week ago that before the Obama administration approved the deal, the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear officials had engaged in activities like bribery and extortion in their pursuit of uranium for Russia.

Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, spoke of a confidential informant associated with the Justice Department who wants to talk about his role in the matter. The committee, he said, was in contact with the Justice Department to get him released from a nondisclosure agreement.

“I have not talked to anyone at the White House about this. This is basically based off of our conversations with informants over the last several months,” Nunes said.

Hillary Clinton was secretary of state when the 2010 uranium deal took place.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans allege the Russian uranium company at the center of the investigation donated to the Clinton Foundation to sway her to sign off on it.

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

On Monday, Clinton called renewed interest in the uranium deal partisan “baloney” in an interview on C-SPAN.

“I would say it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked,” she said.