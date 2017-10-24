NASCAR Season is Almost Over – But That Doesn’t Mean Racing Is

When looking for the right cars for adrenaline junkies, it’s not too hard to come up with a few high-performance cars. With vehicles like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolling out, racing enthusiasts, whether behind the wheel or on the bleachers, know what to look for. Built for speed, these vehicles are made with top quality components to not only get the going but also to give the driver as much control as possible.
Design doesn’t just go into the engine and the transmission. Real performance cars also have a lot of specially designed parts and systems. Sometimes it’s the the suspension to keep the ride balanced and other times it’s a unique and custom performance part. Vehicles like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Demon have illuminated air catcher headlamps that feed the engine cool air. Check out these high performance vehicles and more at Miami Lakes Automall.