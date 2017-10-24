Miami Beach Commissioner To Resign, Face Criminal Charge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach city commissioner is expected to face a criminal charge and resign Tuesday morning.
Michael Grieco is expected to plead guilty to a charge related to a campaign finance scandal, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald who are citing multiple sources.
He’ll face one count of accepting a political donation disguised through a straw donor which is illegal.
According to that report, that city commissioner Grieco will resign Tuesday morning then then surrender at court to face the criminal charge.
He will reportedly face one year in prison due to the charge.
Just last month, he announced he would not run for re-election.