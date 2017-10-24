Miami Beach Commissioner To Resign, Face Criminal Charge

Filed Under: Florida, Miami Beach, Michael Grieco, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach city commissioner is expected to face a criminal charge and resign Tuesday morning.

Michael Grieco is expected to plead guilty to a charge related to a campaign finance scandal, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald who are citing multiple sources.

He’ll face one count of accepting a political donation disguised through a straw donor which is illegal.

According to that report, that city commissioner Grieco will resign Tuesday morning then then surrender at court to face the criminal charge.

He will reportedly face one year in prison due to the charge.

Just last month, he announced he would not run for re-election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch