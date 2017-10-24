First Cold Front Of The Season Arrives This Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s first cold front of the season will move in late Tuesday night and likely to mark the end of rainy season with the exception of some wet weather expected this weekend due to a disturbance in the tropics.

Tuesday will be warm and muggy ahead of the front with highs climbing to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and some storms will be possible throughout the day and night due to plenty of moisture out ahead of and along the frontal boundary. There could even be lingering showers and clouds Wednesday to start the day. Lows will be cooler late morning once the front clears.

Some inland areas may see the upper 60s. Low 70s likely closer to the coast. Wednesday highs will struggle to reach the upper 70s as cooler and drier air settles in behind the front. The coldest air is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning as skies clear and north winds continue to filter down cool air.

Thursday morning some inland areas will dip down to the upper 50s and low 60s are expected around the rest of South Florida.

It will certainly feel more like fall with the cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Thursday afternoon highs will climb to 80 degrees with sunny skies.

By Friday morning, lows will be back in the upper 60s and highs will be warmer and closer to the mid 80s as the winds start to shift out of the East.

This weekend lows will be milder in the low to mid 70s and highs in the mid-80s.

The rain will return Saturday and Sunday due to a surge of moisture associated with a disturbance in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says this broad area of low pressure in the Southwestern Caribbean has a medium chance (50%) of cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves northward or northwestward. Regardless of development, forecast models indicate that all that deep tropical moisture is likely going to bring more widespread showers and storms with the potential for flooding in spots on Saturday and Sunday.