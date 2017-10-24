Dolphins Cheerleaders’ Annual Swimsuit Fashion Show Coming This Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the event that Miami Dolphins fans look forward to every year that has nothing to do with playing football.
The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are getting ready to host their annual swimsuit fashion show.
Friday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins Cheerleaders will unveil their 2017 calendar while showing off the attire worn in its pages.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance at http://www.DolphinsCheerleaders.com or for $30 at the door.
The calendar will be available for purchase at the event for $20. It can also be preordered for $19.99, plus shipping, and will ship in mid-November.
Proceeds from the calendar will help benefit the rebuilding efforts in the Florid Keys and all affected areas through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.
The calendar was photographed throughout South Florida, from Key West to Miami Beach.