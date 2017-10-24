As Mom Filmed, Child Struck By Lightning While Playing In The Rain

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MISIONES, ARGENTINA (CBSMiami) — A child struck by lightning, made it out alive, but the scary moments were caught on video by his own mother who was watching him play in the rain.
It was raining heavily in Misiones, Argentina when a 12-year-old boy was playing in the rain with an umbrella.
Moments later, a violent lightning bolt struck him in the middle of his patio.
Unbelievably, the child was not killed.
Images, taken by the mother of the victim, Carolina Kotur, show the exact moment in which the electric shock hit and the reaction of the frightened boy and mother.
The mother explained that just that morning she was calming her daughter’s fear of lightning.
When the person helping her with the cleaning told her that her son was playing in the courtyard with an umbrella, Kotur decided to film him because he was “making a joke” and was filming just as the lightning struck.