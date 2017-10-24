Brad Kaaya To Re-Sign With Detroit Lions For Third Time

By Alex Donno
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Alex Donno, Brad Kaaya, Detroit Lions, NFL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been following the NFL career of rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya, your head is spinning.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Kaaya is about to sign with the Detroit Lions …. for the third time.

Kaaya, the former Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback, was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round back in April. The Lions cut him in September, after the preseason. He was then claimed off waivers by Carolina, cut by Carolina, signed back in Detroit, cut again in Detroit, and now reportedly signed to the Lions practice squad.

Kaaya is the Miami Hurricanes all time career passing leader with 9,968 yards.

More from Alex Donno
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch