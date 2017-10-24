Brad Kaaya To Re-Sign With Detroit Lions For Third Time

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been following the NFL career of rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya, your head is spinning.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Kaaya is about to sign with the Detroit Lions …. for the third time.
Kaaya, the former Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback, was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round back in April. The Lions cut him in September, after the preseason. He was then claimed off waivers by Carolina, cut by Carolina, signed back in Detroit, cut again in Detroit, and now reportedly signed to the Lions practice squad.
Kaaya is the Miami Hurricanes all time career passing leader with 9,968 yards.