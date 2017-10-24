Best Unique Soup Spots In Miami

By Katherine Bostick
Soups come in many flavors. From simple tomato or chicken noodle soup to specialty soups like plantain Islamorada conch chowder, you’ll find a soup that you will love at a restaurant in South Florida. So swing by one of the venues below for a mouth-watering soup so good your taste buds will be begging for more.
Bon Fromage
500 Brickell Ave., Suite 106
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 329-5632
www.bonfromagebrickell.com
Although Bon Fromage is a specialty food, cheese, and wine shop, they also serve delicious soups. Tomato soup, chicken tortilla soup, creamy lobster bisque, and lentil soup are all served six days a week at lunch and dinner. This venue is closed on Sundays. Call ahead to find out which flavor of soup is being served on the day of your visit. They serve more than just soups in case others in your party prefer something besides soup.
638 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 418-3186
www.bondingmiami.net
This small, family owned restaurant serves Thai cuisine made from scratch. The soups available here are the Tom Yum, which is made with mushrooms, lemon-grass, and Thai chili paste. Another favorite is the Tom Ka Kai, which is simply chicken cooked in coconut milk, mushrooms, and lemon-grass chopped cilantro. Clientele can also enjoy the King of the Sea soup which is created using fresh snapper, shrimp, and scallops added to a Tom Yum broth.
Related: Top Winter Soups In South Florida
3555 S.W. 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 444-0240
www.versaillesrestaurant.com
Versailles Cuban Restaurant is a favorite for anyone looking for a little taste of Cuba. Cuban décor and authentic Cuban foods offers clients a quiet place to relax and enjoy a nice bowl or cup of homemade soup. The Cream of Malanga or Plantain soup are very popular dishes. This establishment also serves a Galician White Bean soup that contains ham, turnips, collard greens, and potatoes. So come out and enjoy a bowl of authentic Cuban-style soup at Versailles Cuban Restaurant.
1800 N. University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33071
(954) 341-5545
www.bigbearbrewingco.com
Big Bear Brewing Company may be a beer brewery, but it is also a fine restaurant. Steaks, burgers, salads, fish, and soups are served here daily. The daily soups consist of chicken tortilla, red bean, baked potato, Cajun chicken soba noodle, clam chowder, chili, and tomato soup. This establishment also serves an awesome French onion soup. However, the chefs at Big Bear Brewing Company have created their own Beer Muenster Cheese Soup that is made with their own grizzly reed beer and served in an Italian bread bowl. One taste and you will be coming back here every chance you get.
Related: Best Soup And Salad Spots In Miami