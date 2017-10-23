Victim’s Girlfriend Desperately Wants To Catch Killer Who Committed ‘Cowardly Act’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a shooter who killed a man outside a Fort Lauderdale food mart.

Surveillance cameras rolled outside the Midway Food Store in Fort Lauderdale just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim, John Jackson, is seen on the video walking with the shooter prior to the murder.

Investigators told CBS4 that Jackson was outside the store, working on a car, when a man captured on surveillance video walked behind him and shot him.

“He was kind. He didn’t bother nobody. So I don’t understand why they would do him like that,” said Faith Patterson.

Patterson is Jackson’s girlfriend.

“To me that was a cowardly act, shot him in the head, from the back,” she said.

Patterson said Jackson leaves behind a wife and a son.

Crime scene investigators returned to the store Monday, taking pictures and gathering evidence.

CBS4’s Carey Codd was told that detectives have little to go on at the moment and it’s unknown if Jackson and his killer knew each other.

“Detectives are asking for the public’s help because they don’t know the circumstances surrounding why this suspect would just go up to an individual and shoot him,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson Tracy Figone.

Patterson is looking for answers. She wants to know who took away from her a man who loved to play games, take walks and spend time with her.

“I’m just asking the community to please help me,” she said. “If you know anything, or who shot him, please come forward to help me catch his killer.

If you have any information contact, Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You don’t have to give your name, just your information.