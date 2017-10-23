New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Harvey Weinstein’s Company

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The New York attorney general has opened a civil rights investigation into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s company.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the probe Monday. His office says it issued a subpoena seeking all company records.

The Democratic attorney general says his office wants to know whether any New York employees were subjected to pervasive harassment or discrimination at the company, which is based in New York City.

More than three dozen women have publicly accused the entertainment mogul of abuse.

Weinstein, who has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex, was fired from his own company and has been stripped of several honors.

Most recently, the British Film Institute stripped the disgraced producer of its highest honor Thursday.

Weinstein was awarded a BFI Fellowship in 2002 for his contribution to British cinema.

The film institute said in a statement that “the serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein’s appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI’s values.”

The institute added “sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

“We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out,” the institute said. “The film industry needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen.

Several British lawmakers have also appealed for Weinstein to lose an honor he was granted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, when he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. The politicians have asked the Honors Forfeiture Committee to rescind the award, which is one notch below a knighthood.

Weinstein has backed many British movies, including “Shakespeare in Love” and “The King’s Speech.”

London police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against him made by two women.