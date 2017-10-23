Miami Dolphins Teammates Describe ‘Gunslinger’ Matt Moore’s Energy And Leadership

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Long time Miami Dolphins backup Matt Moore will likely be Miami’s starting quarterback on Thursday night when his team faces the Baltimore Ravens.

In fact, Moore could be the starter for several weeks, as Jay Cutler nurses multiple cracked ribs.

When Moore replaced Cutler in the third quarter against the Jets, he provided a noticeable spark. With the Dolphins down 28-14, Moore began slinging passes downfield. In his first full series behind center, Moore’s first two passes went 21 yards to the seldom used Leonte Carroo and 20 yards to tight end Julius Thomas.

Moore led the Dolphins to 17 unanswered points in the comeback victory, finishing the game with 188 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Moore has long been the ‘people’s champion’ at quarterback. Over the past two seasons, when starters Ryan Tannehill or Jay Cutler struggle at home, big pockets of fans at Hard Rock Stadium begin “We Want Moore” chants. They get their wish, at least until Cutler (and later Tannehill) gets healthy.

Moore played well in relief for Tannehill last season, winning two of Miami’s final three regular season games as a starter to help propel the team into the playoffs.

So, is it just fans and media who notice the uptick in energy when Moore is on the field?

On Monday, several of Moore’s teammates weighed in on his energy and personality.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills: “Matt’s a fiery guy. He loves to have fun. He’s been doing this for a long time. He’s still the guy in here every day that’s talking trash. He really just enjoys his job. He loves being here and that kind of just spreads to everyone else on the team.”

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James: “To me, he’s a gunslinger. He’s just out there to have fun and ball. Anything can happen out there when Matt’s on the field. He’s gonna throw the ball downfield and give someone a chance. He’s gonna put you in the right situation.”

Running back Damien Williams: “He kind of let it be known before he even got on field. Once [Cutler] went down and he knew he was up, he went down the sideline and was like, ‘this game isn’t over.’ He kind of ‘mother f’d’ us a little bit and got us right to keep [the comeback] going.”

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry: “We all know what Matt can do. He came in and he wasn’t shaken up or anything like that. He found a way to help us out, and that’s what it takes, guys stepping up, even when he didn’t think he was going to play. Stepping up and making plays is part of this culture and part of who we are.”

The Dolphins (4-2) will look for a fourth straight victory when they face the Ravens in Baltimore on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:25 PM. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.