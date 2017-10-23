Jay Cutler Has ‘Multiple Cracked Ribs,’ Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase Confirms

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addressed the media on Monday, confirming reports that starting quarterback Jay Cutler is nursing cracked ribs.

“He’s got multiple cracked ribs,” Gase said. “We’re just kind of taking it day to day right now, and we’ll just kind of see where it goes from there. It really comes down to a huge pain tolerance thing. It’s not an easy injury because it’s tough to breathe, let alone throw.”

Cutler sustained the injury Sunday on a big hit from Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins in the third quarter.

“When [Cutler] stayed down I knew it couldn’t have been anything good, because he’s not one to stay down after getting hit,” noted Gase.

Cutler is expected to miss at least a few games, but Gase would not directly confirm that he won’t be available on Thursday night against the Ravens.

“Yeah, I mean right now, it doesn’t look real good,” Gase said, of Cutler’s availability.

Gase did, however, acknowledge that the team is looking into signing a third quarterback to join Cutler and Matt Moore on the roster. Moore entered the Jets game early in the third quarter after Cutler’s exit, and was instrumental in the Dolphins’ comeback. Miami was down 28-14 before Moore led the team to 17 unanswered points, throwing for two touchdowns along the way.

“We’re kind of going through the process right now,” said Gase, when asked if the team has signed a third quarterback. “We’ll work through today and figure it out at some point.”

According to Omar Kelly from the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins have already brought in a familiar face for a visit.

David Fales visits Dolphins as team shops for quarterback help https://t.co/MXV5p3lk8D — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 23, 2017

David Fales played with the Dolphins through training camp and preseason. He was cut after preseason when the Dolphins decided to only keep two quarterbacks for the active roster. In four preseason appearances, Fales threw for 424 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Dolphins face the Ravens in Baltimore this Thursday, October 26th at 8:25 PM. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.