By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Calijah Kancey

POSITION: DL

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 245

SCOUTING: On a team loaded with talent – and a community that churns out big time prospects every year – it should come as no surprise that an All-American Underclassman is getting better and better. Here is a tremendous football talent who can do it all. Quick, strong and is gaining exposure with his performance this season. Has already been chosen to compete in the True19 all-star event coming up in Texas in the offseason. Has been one of the many tremendous defensive performers who has proven himself against some of the elite talent that he has gone up against – on the football field and at various camps and combines.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6172608/calijah-kancey

