Holed-Up Robbery Suspect Arrested After SWAT Called Out

Filed Under: Barricaded Suspect, Crime, Fort Lauderdale Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested a holed-up suspect after SWAT was called out Monday evening.

The armed robber had been barricaded inside of a barbershop in the 800 block of 27th Avenue.

There were no additional people inside the business. SWAT is clearing the scene.

crash and bailout Holed Up Robbery Suspect Arrested After SWAT Called Out

Officer surround the possible car driven by the armed robbery suspect. (Source: CBS4)

The suspect reportedly ran into the shop after a crash and bailout.

This was connected to an armed robbery of a person in the 2900 block of SW 14th Avenue that occurred about an hour before the suspect ran into the shop.

Police already had two other suspects in custody prior to the barricaded suspect’s arrest.

No other details were given at this time.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch