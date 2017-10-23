Holed-Up Robbery Suspect Arrested After SWAT Called Out

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested a holed-up suspect after SWAT was called out Monday evening.
The armed robber had been barricaded inside of a barbershop in the 800 block of 27th Avenue.
There were no additional people inside the business. SWAT is clearing the scene.
The suspect reportedly ran into the shop after a crash and bailout.
This was connected to an armed robbery of a person in the 2900 block of SW 14th Avenue that occurred about an hour before the suspect ran into the shop.
Police already had two other suspects in custody prior to the barricaded suspect’s arrest.
No other details were given at this time.
