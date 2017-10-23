FALL SPOTLIGHT: Chaminade-Madonna Has It Rolling!

Dameon Jones didn’t need last Thursday night’s 41-5 win at Doral Academy to tell him that his Chaminade-Madonna football team is running on all cylinders as the Lions head toward the homestretch.

What the past few weeks have shown everyone is that the talent assembled over the past four years has started to pay off – and while the season will be a total disappointment if this team does not win the 3A state title – there is plenty to like from the prospect rich program that took its lumps against national powers Central and Plantation American Heritage – to be ready for a trip back to Orlando and finish that business.

This is not the same Chaminade-Madonna program that was on the field before Hurricane Irma. They are more focused and the big time talent that was advertised before the year is coming up huge.

As many of the athletes are on their way to the next level – with several committing to Kentucky – the Lions are very strong with their underclassmen.

The Class of 2019 athletes may not rival this strong senior class right now, but by the time 2018 rolls around, you will see many of them taking over – and getting national exposure.

The junior class starts on defense with end Camron Williams, who came in from Nova this year. The University of Florida early commitment is going to be a big time player.

Linebackers Keyshawn Fede, Dominic Bruzzi, Jake Hoffman and Andrew Iulianelli have all contributed.

The secondary is also very strong with gifted Keontra Smith, Tecory Couch, James Williams, Vincent and Chis Buonadonna, Ernest Felder, Patrick Ottey and Ahmaud Jordan.

On offense, quarterback Daelen Menard has been impressive since coming back off his injury. Receiver Marlin Mayo has been talented for a long time.

The line will be solid as well with Jimmy Nixon, William Turner, Timothy Butler and Lynden Washington.

The Class of 2020 and this year’s freshmen class have already set the tone for the future. Among this year’s sophomores include: receivers Elijah Canion, Deidrick Stanley and Donovan Desir; defensive back Kane Lewis, linebacker Benjamin Onwuzo, and two-way lineman Willie Moise. There is also versatile (running back/quarterback) Thaddeus Franklin, defensive back Jaylin Collins and lineman David Richardson, who are seeing action as freshmen.

THAT CLASS OF 2018

Perhaps the nucleus to this football program goes back to when this Class of 2018 was first assembled some four years ago.

The product of that elite group churned out a number of athletes headed to the next level.

On offense, the “Show-Stopper” Shaun Shivers has been worth the price of admission. The Auburn-bound running back has been one of the players everyone goes to see, but he is not alone.

The Lions offense boasts prospects such as Alabama commit Xavier Williams and Kentucky-bound standout Akeem Hayes – as well as Logan Giordano (Eastern Michigan) and Marvin Alexander at receiver.

Fullback Thomas Bradshaw, and linemen Sebastian Saintering (USF commit), Davoan Hawkins (Kentucky commit) and Tarique Livingston are all very talented.

Linebackers Zachary Dixon leads a tremendous senior defensive unit that also includes defensive back Justinn Richardson (Old Dominion) – and ends Ezekiel Alexander and Oikens Debrosse.

There is also talented kicker Daniel Longman.

DORAL ACADEMY PROSPECT WATCH

2020 – Kahlil Brantley, WR

2021 – Timothy Burns, DB

2019 – Brieon Fuller, WR

2019 – Oscar Garcia, LB

2018 – Shawn Hampton, WR

2018 – Miles Hayes, QB

2020 – Harry Henderson, DB

2019 – Christopher Hernandez, DL

2020 – Cheyenne Lecor, DL

2019 – Andres Lehrmann, DE

2021 – Joshua Lopez, PK

2019 – Michael Lopez, DL

2020 – Shemar Paul, RB

2018 – Natavious Payne, WR

2019 – Wendol Philord, DB

2019 – Bryan Rienstrom, DE

2018 – Myles Smith, WR

2018 – Eric Vento, OL

