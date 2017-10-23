Fall Cold Front Will Usher In Cooler Weather By Thursday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a warm and breezy start to the work week but the first fall cold front of the season will push through towards the end of the week.

If you are heading to the beach, there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents due to strong onshore winds. Passing showers are possible with highs in the uppers 80s.

Monday night will be mild and breezy with upper 70s and scattered showers.

The storm chance increases Tuesday due to the approaching cold front and plenty of moisture with highs in the upper 80s.

The front is forecast to move slowly across the area, which may lead to some showers on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the low 70s with highs struggling to reach the upper 70s due to the clouds & some showers around. The winds will also be increasing midweek.

Thursday morning will likely be even cooler and breezy with lows dipping down to the low 60s. A few inland areas may even wake up with the upper 50s. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees Thursday afternoon. Many areas will be in the upper 70s Thursday. We haven’t seen these temperatures since April.

Friday morning lows will fall to the mid-60s and we will see warmer highs in the low 70s.

There will be a warming trend into the weekend with lows back in the 70s and highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

We will see a better chance of wet weather this weekend due to an increase in moisture as we monitor a disturbance near Central America. That moisture may lift Northward in our general direction by the end of the week.

