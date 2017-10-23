Child Says Neighbor Walked Into Miami Home, Exposed Himself

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A child, home alone, said her neighbor walked into her Miami home and exposed himself.

A check by police shows the accused man, Joseph Thermidieu, 35, is a registered sex offender.

Officer says they were driving near NW 60th Street and NW 14th Ave. on Saturday when they were flagged down and heard what the 9-year-old had to say.

They were able to get in contact with the girl’s mother who told police she had left her daughter home alone for a few minutes while she walked to the corner.

The mother told officers when she returned, she found her daughter crying with another man with her – an unidentified witness.

Her daughter said Thermidieu walked into the home without permission and pulled down his pants.

That’s when the child said she ran out of the house “in fear of seeing the defendant’s penis,” according to his arrest form.

The child said Thermidieu followed her outside and offered her money if she promised not to say anything.

Officers say he then got away in a black Ford Explorer and later was involved in a hit and run accident and was arrested the same day.

He has since been charged with burglary with assault or battery and attempted lewd and lascivious assault on a child.