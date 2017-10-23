Burger King Takes On Bullying In New Viral PSA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s National Bullying Prevention Month and Miami-based Burger King is out with a new anti-bullying PSA that has people talking.
In the video called ‘Bullying Jr.’, teen actors harass another teen while customers look on but do absolutely nothing to stop it.
The customers don’t know they are being recorded on hidden cameras.
Then the story reverses.
The ad shows a Burger King employee ‘bullying’ a Whopper Jr. sandwich. Basically he smashes it with his fist then serves it to a customer.
The customers who received the pulverized meal complained.
The commercial then points out that 95-percent of customers griped and groaned about the ‘bullied’ Whopper Jr. but only 12-percent stood up and said something about the high school junior getting bullied.
Viewers are also directed to the nonprofit advocacy organization nobully.org at the end of the video.