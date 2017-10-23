WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Attorney For Cid Torrez Says Client Is Incompetent And Shouldn’t Be Sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man convicted of killing his estranged wife was back in a South Florida courtroom on Monday.

Cid Torrez’s attorney says he may be incompetent and should not be sentenced.

Torrez was convicted in July of killing his wife back in 2012. Her body was never found.

Monday’s hearing was reminiscent of one held last week in which Torrez began speaking incoherently in the courtroom.

Torrez’s attorney says his client hears voices and suffers from paranoid delusions.

The judge postponed a ruling until Friday on whether to open a competency investigation.

