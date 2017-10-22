Report: Dolphins Fear Cutler Could Miss A Few Games With Cracked Ribs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins will likely be without starting quarterback Jay Cutler for at least one game, but team officials fear a rib injury could keep him out for the next several weeks.
NFL insider Adam Schefter said Cutler may have cracked two ribs in Sunday’s home win against the New York Jets.
Cutler took a hit from linebacker Jordan Jenkins early in the third quarter, sidelining him for the rest of the game.
Cutler threw for 138 yards, two scores and an interception up until the injury, with the Dolphins trailing 21-14. Backup Matt Moore tossed another two touchdowns to lead the team to a comeback win 31-28.
Miami has dressed only two quarterbacks this year with tight end MarQueis Gray acting as the emergency signal caller.
The Dolphins visit Baltimore next, for their first and only Thursday night game of the season.