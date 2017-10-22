Police Investigating Commercial Burglaries In Southwest Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Businesses in Southwest Miami-Dade County are being targeted, but the crook leaves empty handed.
Miami-Dade Police say they are investigating three separate commercial burglaries involving the same subjects.
The locations hit include the Party Cake Bakery on SW 152nd Street and El Rinconcito Latino and Mini Market on SW 176t h Street and 137th Avenue.
Police say the suspects are two white men.
They were last seen driving a gray or silver Kia Soul with the front, passenger side hubcap missing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.