Police Investigating Commercial Burglaries In Southwest Miami-Dade

Filed Under: Burglaries, Southwest Miami-Dade County, Surveillance Footage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Businesses in Southwest Miami-Dade County are being targeted, but the crook leaves empty handed.

Miami-Dade Police say they are investigating three separate commercial burglaries involving the same subjects.

The locations hit include the Party Cake Bakery on SW 152nd Street and El Rinconcito Latino and Mini Market on SW 176t h Street and 137th Avenue.

Police say the suspects are two white men.

They were last seen driving a gray or silver Kia Soul with the front, passenger side hubcap missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch