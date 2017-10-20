Sheriff’s Deputy Face Sex Charges Involving Minors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy is off the job and facing sex charges involving two minors, one under the age of 16.
Deputy Leon Campbell, 37, was arrested Monday by Lauderhill police.
“Deputy Leon Campbell‘s actions are a reflection of himself and not the hard-working, dedicated men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office,“ said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel in a statement.
Campbell, who has been with the department since 2008, has been suspended without pay.