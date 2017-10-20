One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Turnpike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Florida Turnpike Extension in southwest Miami-Dade.
The accident happened just before 4 a.m. in northbound lanes at the SW 216th Street exit ramp.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports one person was rushed to Jackson South Hospital.
All northbound lanes have been closed to traffic during the investigation.
Initial reports indicate it may have been caused by a driver going the wrong way.
This is a developing story, check back for updated information.