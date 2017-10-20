First Lady Melania Trump Donates Inaugural Ball Gown To Smithsonian

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Melania Trump donated her inaugural ball gown to the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.
The first lady handed over the vanilla silk, off-the-shoulder gown during a ceremony Friday in Washington. The gown also featured a slit skirt, ruffled accent trim from the neckline to the hem and a claret ribbon around the waist. Mrs. Trump worked with designer Herve Pierre on the gown.
The first lady wore the gown the night President Trump took office at the Armed Forces inaugural ball.
The former model said making the donation was an honor.
“Today is such an honor as I dedicate my inaugural couture piece to the First Ladies exhibit at the National Museum of American History,” the first lady said in a statement provided by the White House. “In addition to celebrating fashion, which is something I have loved since I was a small child, there is no better way to memorialize such a special evening, and new chapter in the life of our family.”
The Smithsonian says the First Ladies Collection has been one of its most popular attractions for more than a century.
Mrs. Trump’s gown was added to the exhibit that features 26 dresses, including some worn by Jacqueline Kennedy, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, along with other items.
