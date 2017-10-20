Famous Knaus Berry Farm Almost Ready To Reopen

TRAFFIC ALERT | All NB Lanes Of Turnpike Shutdown At SW 216th Street Due To Deadly Crash | Alternates

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) —  South Floridians will soon be able to get their fix of Knaus Berry Farm’s gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.

According to a recent Instagram post, the famous farm is planning to reopen for the season on October 31st.

In addition to their famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for their delicioius milkshakes,  smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things.

During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.

In July, the Knaus Berry Farm became the latest entry on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.

The family owned and operated Knaus Berry Farm has been operating since 1956.

