Kids Preferred Recalls Wind-Up Musical Toys Due To Choking Hazard

Spookiest Places In MiamiHalloween is the one time of the year when people expect to be scared out of their wits. Whether it's a scary haunted house or being trapped in a sealed room, Halloween has it all. While there are a lot of family-friendly events happening all over town, some of the events listed below are mostly geared for the over 21 crowd. Check out the venues below and have a scary good Halloween this year.