Kids Preferred Recalls Wind-Up Musical Toys Due To Choking Hazard

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents, you’ll want to listen up to this one. Thousands of wind-up musical toys made by Kids Preferred are being recalled because of a choking hazard.
According to the CPSC, the metal post and/or handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
This recall involves Carter’s®, Child of Mine®, Guess How Much I Love You® and Just One You® brands of wind-up musical plush toys.
The recall involves more than 500-thousand stuffed animals, which were sold in a variety of animal characters and colors.
The toys were sold at Walmart, Target and Carter’s between January of 2016 and as recent as August of this year.
The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.
The firm has received six reports of parts from the wind-up handle detaching from the toy. No injuries have been reported.
Contact Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.comor online at www.kidspreferred.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.