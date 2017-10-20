In The Recruiting Huddle: Wendol Philord – Doral Academy

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Wendol Philord

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Doral Academy

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: There are a number of talented football prospects in South Florida – especially in the defensive secondary. Veteran athletes as well as youngsters, they come to the high school level and start to turn heads. Here is one of those quality underclassmen who is emerging as one of the top players in the region. Not only a versatile secondary performer who can play any position with his ball skills, but as a leader and a playmaker who has everything you are looking for in a defensive back. In addition to his skills, Philord is also among the top tacklers – which college coaches are simply impressed with. Talk with any coach or player the Firebirds have and all will tell you that this is a big time talent that will be among the best around for the next two seasons.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7569793/wendol-philord

