Heroes Among Us: Sergeant Major Matthew Marks Called Upon Military Training To Help During Hurricane Irma

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – There is no doubt we live in a great country and that is in part due to the men and women who have put their lives on the line for our nation.

This week CBS4 is unveiling a special segment in collaboration with the Florida Panthers.

Each home game the Panthers honor U.S. service members and it is our privilege that we get to share with you a small glimpse of their story every Friday.

The Panthers kicked off their season honoring multiple people that went above and beyond during Hurricane Irma.

One man in particular stood out and was honored at the Panthers Home Opener in Sunrise.

Command Sergeant Major Matthew Marks served in the United States Army and currently is a member of the Georgia Army National Guard.

He’s used to running towards the chaos, it’s what he was trained to do and did exactly that during hurricane Irma.

“I’ve received a lot of training in dealing with disaster relief. We did respond to a barricaded subject in progress during the storm which was quite a memorable event.”

But hurricanes aren’t the only thing Sergeant Major Marks has battled against.

“As a command sergeant major for the 48th infantry brigade, I lead approximately 4200 infantry soldiers that are trained to deploy worldwide with a primary mission of closing with and destroying the enemy. Being a member of our military is a privilege and it’s incredibly special to serve and give back to our community.”

We at CBS, along with the Florida Panthers and the South Florida community would like to say thank you for your service.