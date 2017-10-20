Explosive Find During Child Porn Raid

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DUNEDIN (CBSMiami/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies found more than they bargained for when they raided home in a child pornography investigation.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office when deputies served a search warrant at 24-year-old Randall Drake’s Dunedin home, where he lives with his parents, they found a locked closet.
Inside the found tubes filled with gunpowder and wicks, 15 knives, three guns including an AK-47, a homemade silencer, a baseball bat with protruding nails, a crossbow, and brass knuckles.
They also found aerial photos of two Hillsborough County schools and a water treatment facility.
Drake was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawfully making, possessing or attempting to make a destructive device. He we released from jail after posting bail.
