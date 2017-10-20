TRAFFIC ALERT | All NB Lanes Of Turnpike Shutdown At SW 216th Street Due To Deadly Crash | Alternates

Court Sides With Gov. Scott In Nursing Home Battle

Filed Under: Nursing Home, Nursing Home Deaths, Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A mandate by Governor Rick Scott that all nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state have generators to power air conditions has survived its first court battle.

On Thursday, the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected a legal challenge to emergency rules put in place by the Scott administration. A panel of judges split 2-1 over the challenge. The court has not yet issued a full opinion explaining the decision.

Groups that represent nursing homes and assisted living facilities asked the appeal court to review whether or not there was an emergency that warranted the rules. A separate legal challenge to the actual rules is still ongoing.

Scott issued his order after residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died in the days after Hurricane Irma wiped out power to much of South Florida.

