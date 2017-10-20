Police Need Help Finding 2 Teens Missing In Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two teens who went missing Friday.
Police are looking for 17-year-old Adriana Montenegro and 15-year-old Lauren Licea.
Montenegro, who attends Homestead Senior High School, stands 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has short brown/red hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black shirt.
Police said a message captured on social media gives them reason to believe she is in danger.
Licea attends Ferguson Senior High School. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, had brown hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark colored Braddock Senior High School hoodie with light blue denim shorts.
Police said recent and past events has Licea’s family members concerned.
Investigators did not say if the disappearances are connected or where the teens were last seen.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these teens, please contact Det. Ochoa at (305) 995-COPS or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.