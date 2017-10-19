WEEK 9 SCHEDULE: Central-Northwestern Play For The District Lead

When many of these football programs finished the 2016 season, they left with that sinking feeling.

For those who vowed to turn things around, this week is certainly what you asked for.

With dozens of playoff positions up for grabs, district rivals will square off in what will be yet another exciting time to be a football fan in talent-rich South Florida.

As impressive contests will take place throughout this region, or any other region of the country, very few will be able to match Friday night’s game at the “Mecca” – Traz Powell Stadium.

The toughest public high school football district in the country – by far – will once again be in that spotlight, when 6A powers Miami Central (No. 2 in the SFHSS.com Poll) takes on Miami Northwestern in a 7:30 game that will have payoff standing on the line.

A year removed from not making the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, head coach Roland Smith’s Rockets have played one of the most challenging schedules in the country – beating Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Booker T. Washington and Chaminade-Madonna.

The Bulls have been in the same boat this year – trying to regain that playoff gory from the past with Max Edwards leading this team to the top.

A win would show that this team is back and will be one of the favorites to win it all this season.

Great football with major college prospects all over the field. Nowhere like it anywhere!

BREAKING DOWN THIS WEEK’S GAMES

In addition to that huge matchup at Traz Powell Stadium, there are other attractive games this week. Check out some of these key games:

Carol City vs. Booker T. Washington, Traz Powell, 7: While the Tornadoes are fighting for their playoff lives – the Chiefs, coming off a tough district loss to Northwestern – also need to come out of this game with a win on Saturday night, facing tough 6A competition.

Chaminade-Madonna at Doral Academy, 7: On the surface, the Lions may have too much for a tremendous Firebirds squad, but if you have watched head coach Jase Stewart’s team in action you know they have talent and are well coached. Dameon Jones and his team are playing very well on both sides of the ball. This will be very entertaining matchup this evening (Thursday).

Champagnat Catholic at University School, 7: This is a very interesting matchups between two smaller schools. The Lions lost only to Kentucky power Trinity during the hurricane hiatus – while the Sharks are unbeaten and have rolled along with plenty of talent. This is yet another Friday night meeting that will showcase a lot of talent.

Palmetto at South Dade, Harris Field, 7:30. Even though it looks like three teams will come out of this district for the playoffs, this is still a huge game for both teams. The Panthers, losing to Southridge, need a victory for seeding. The Bucs are undefeated and Coach Hudson and his squad are after that coveted No. 1 seed.

Treasure Coast at Monsignor Pace, 7:30. Everyone already knows that veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo and his Spartans have been one of the biggest surprises this season, winning 5 of 6 with a chance to grab a high seed with a win over a competitive Port St. Lucie-based Titans’ squad. Another test for Pace.

Deerfield Beach at Monarch, Coconut Creek, 7. The Bucks are rolling and have not been tested in the district over the past few years. They are coming off a huge Monday win over Blanche Ely. Does head coach Willie Dodaro and his surprising Knights (5-1) have what it takes to know this team off? We will see on Friday evening.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Here is a look at the rest of the games taking place this week:

THURSDAY

Calvary Christian at North Broward Prep, 7

Coral Reef at Southwest Miami, Tropical, 7

Cypress Bay at Flanagan, 7

Douglas at Taravella, Coral Springs, 7

Hialeah Gardens vs. North Miami, Traz, 3:30

Hialeah-Miami Lakes at Norland, Traz Powell, 7

Hollywood Hills at Nova, 7

Homestead at Southridge, 7

Norland at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, Traz, 7

Plantation at Coral Glades, 7

Sunset at Westland Hialeah, Milander, 7

West Broward at Fort Lauderdale, Northeast, 7

Western at South Plantation, 7

FRIDAY

Belen Jesuit vs. Varela, Southridge, 7:30

Braddock vs. Ferguson, Tropical, 7:30

Cardinal Gibbons at Hallandale, 7

Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach) at Coral Springs Charter, Coral Glades, 7

Coral Park at Columbus, 5

Coconut Creek at Stranahan, South Plantation, 7

Cooper City at McArthur, 7

Goleman at Mater Academy, 3

Gulliver Prep at Pine Crest, 7

Hialeah at Dr. Krop, Ives Park, 7:30

International School of Broward at Cincinnati Elder, 7

Keys Gate Charter at Tavernier Coral Shores, 7

Miami High at Miami Beach, Memorial, 7:30

Miami Jackson at American Heritage, 7:30

Miramar at Everglades, 7

Mourning at Miami Springs, 3:30

Northeast at Boynton Beach, 7

North Miami Beach vs. American, Milander, 7:30

Palm Glades at Florida Christian, 7:30

Pine Crest at Gulliver Prep, 4

Pines Charter at Archbishop McCarthy, 7

Piper at Coral Springs, 7

St. Thomas at Boyd Anderson, 7

South Broward at Lakeland, 7:30

South Miami at Doral Ronald Reagan, 3:30

Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) at Monsignor Pace, 7:30

Westminster Academy at Miami LaSalle, 7:30

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!