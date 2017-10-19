Paralyzed 5th Grader Uses Life Lessons To Inspire Others

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami elementary school student, who was left paralyzed at an early age, has been recognized by the Miami police department for using her life experiences to inspire others.

Guychar Nicaisse, in her brand new pink wheelchair, was just one of several students honored Thursday as part of the department’s “Do The Right Thing” program which works to build and reinforce positive relationships between police officers and young people.

Nicaisse was just three years old when a wall in her home collapsed on her during the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010 leaving her paralyed.

Nicaisse and her mother soon moved to South Florida rebuild their lives. She and her family overcane much adversity including living in a shelter for six months while they struggled to adjust to a new country. When Nicaisse started school she did so with a positive attitude and a smile.

Now a fifth grader, she has become an advocate for those being bullied and uses her life experiences to inspire others.

“I tell them, well, they’re the same as you and you shouldn’t bully them,” she said.

In accepting her plaque, Nicaisse said getting an educatoin on “doing the right thing” reaps special rewards. After the ceremony, she had a message for other kids who may have seen her on TV,

“They can know that even if they’re little they can do anything,” she said.

As the Top 10 winners for “Do Your Right Thing” program for the month of September, Nicaisee and the nine other students honored received mini tablets, plaques, and other prizes for “doing the right thing.”