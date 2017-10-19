Man Set To Plead Guilty To Miami Gardens Mosque Threats

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 35-year-old man is set to plead guilty Thursday to phoning in threats to a mosque in Miami Gardens.
Gerald Wallace, who previously pleaded not guilty, was indicted by a grand jury in June on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury.
Wallace is accused of leaving a profane, hate filled voicemail at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami back in February. In the message, the feds say Wallace, a security guard, lashed out at Islam, the prophet Mohammed, the Koran and threatened to come to the mosque and shoot its members.
Court records show that Wallace told the FBI that a news report about terrorism and Muslims angered him one night in February and that caused him to make the recorded threats.
Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.
The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
