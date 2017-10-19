Man Gets 29 Years In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Sisters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — From behind bars to deportation, driving drunk is leaving a Guatemalan man with a bleak future after his poor decision cost two young women their lives.

Admerson Cleber Eugenio Vicente-Vicente has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for the wrong-way crash that killed two sisters on Interstate 95.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Vicente-Vicente had a blood-alcohol level about twice the legal limit to drive when he drove head-on into them in 2015.

The sisters — ages 23 and 24 — were returning to their mother’s Pompano Beach home after a trip to Universal Studios.

The younger sister had just graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The older one was a U.S. Air Force sergeant.

Vicente-Vicente apologized to the family on Thursday, adding that he wakes up wondering why he didn’t die instead of the sisters.

The SunSentinel reports their mother Martha Canizares says she’s “tortured” by their last moments.

Records show that Vicente-Vicente was charged with a DUI in 2010 and was accused on two separate occasions of driving with a suspended license in 2014.

His license was revoked for five years back in 2015, records show.

Additionally, once Vicente-Vicente’s prison term is up, he will be deported to Guatemala where his citizenship lies.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)