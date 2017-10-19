Half-Sisters Of Slain Army Sergeant Know All Too Well Pain Of Losing Family

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of the many people desperate to learn what happened overseas are Sgt. La David Johnson’s half-sisters.

“I even remember my mother told her kids goodbye. We did not know that would be the last time we see her,” Angie Ghent said.

“Was La David there?” CBS4’s Hank Tester asked her.

“Yes. We all got separated,” she responded.

Johnson had a big family, six kids in all.

Half-sisters Angie and Titana remember a fun kid who loved things all things mechanical. He was known as the “Wheelie King” for the tricked-out bikes he rode.

“He used to build bikes with like speakers on it around the neighborhood,” she explained. “That’s why we called him Wheelie King. I had a great relationship with my brother.”

The young women want their mother remembered as the community pays last respects to the fallen soldier. She was the tie that bound the kids together.

“We lost our mama, we lost our granma, recently lost a baby sister in May and now hit with this bombshell we will never see our brother again,” Angie said.

And as far as the president and his comments to Johnson’s wife about “knowing what he signed up for?”

“I found it very disrespectful of our president we look up to, who is supposed to be a role model for generations to come, to actually say that,” Angie said.

Like so many others, the sisters have lots of questions about how and why the young sergeant died. To this point, they are not getting many answers.

A viewing for Miami Gardens native Sgt. Johnson will take place on Friday, October 20th at Christ the Rock Church, located at 11000 Stirling Road in Cooper City from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, October 21st, his funeral service will take place at the same church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by his burial at Hollywood Memorial Gardens located at 6301 Taft Street, just across the street from Fred Hunters Funeral Home.

You can help support the Johnson family by donating at their GoFundMe page.