PLAYER: Quentin Williams
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Coral Springs Taravella
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 160
SCOUTING: Yet another of the under the radar prospects in South Florida who has truly had a tremendous senior season – after a very productive offseason. Having watched this quality athlete perform on the football field as well as during camps and combines, this is a very skilled and athletic talent who also offers something to colleges that only enhances his opportunity be recruited. This is a very productive student in the classroom – where head coach Charles Hafley and his staff have been churning out quality student/athletes for the improving Trojans. Colleges need to start watching this young man who will also take part in a some post season all-star games.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8113850/quentin-williams