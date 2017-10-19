In The Recruiting Huddle: Quentin Williams – Taravella

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Quentin Williams

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Coral Springs Taravella

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: Yet another of the under the radar prospects in South Florida who has truly had a tremendous senior season – after a very productive offseason. Having watched this quality athlete perform on the football field as well as during camps and combines, this is a very skilled and athletic talent who also offers something to colleges that only enhances his opportunity be recruited. This is a very productive student in the classroom – where head coach Charles Hafley and his staff have been churning out quality student/athletes for the improving Trojans. Colleges need to start watching this young man who will also take part in a some post season all-star games.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8113850/quentin-williams

