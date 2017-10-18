Trump Denies Making Insensitive Remark To Widow Of Slain Soldier

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has refuted Congresswoman Frederica Wilson’s claim that he made an insensitive comment to the widow of a Miami Gardens soldier killed in action.

Myeshia Johnson was on her way to the airport to greet the remains of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when she received the call from the commander-in-chief.

“He said to the wife, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he was getting into,’” recalled Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was in the car with Myeshia. “How insensitive can you be?”

Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump took to Twitter to defend himself.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

The White House told CBS4 News the president’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private.

Trump was already under fire for not reaching out more quickly to the families of the fallen soldiers, who were killed in an attack in Niger on October 4th.

According to the military, Johnson’s Special Forces unit was assisting and advising Nigerians on dealing with terror groups. The U.S. and Niger forces in a joint patrol were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed by 40-50 militants believed to be linked to the Islamic State group.

Sgt. Johnson and three other soldiers were killed. Four Nigerien soldiers also died in the attack and two other U.S. troops were wounded.

Nearly two weeks after the attack, Trump finally called the loved ones of all four Green Berets killed.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is launching a preliminary investigation into the firefight – the details of which are still not clear two weeks later.

Intelligence said Johnson’s 12 man team was “unlikely” to run into opposition – an obvious failure.

Also in question: How did Sgt. Johnson get left behind?

His body wasn’t recovered until 48 hours after the ambush.

And did he survive or was he killed instantly?

Initial reports said Sgt. Johnson may have been alive for some time after the attack.