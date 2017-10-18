AG Sessions Deflects Questions On Russia, Won’t Share Conversations With Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the first time since his confirmation hearings and the Russian investigation was on the minds of many in the room.

The attorney general told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he was being truthful back in January when he testified that he had no improper communications with Russians.

“Let me just say this, without any hesitation, that I conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time, regarding a campaign or any other item facing this country,” Sessions said at the time.

Sessions was later forced to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election after reports revealed he met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“You can’t recall whether you discussed what you discussed with Kislyak,” Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) asked Wednesday.

“You go and make a lot of allegations, it’s hard for me to respond,” said Sessions.

The probe into whether Trump’s associates colluded with Russian officials during the presidential campaign has overshadowed the attorney general’s tenure.

Sessions revealed he has not met with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the investigation. Republicans on the committee pressed Sessions on former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

“I don’t think it’s been fully understood, the significance of the error that Mr. Comey made on the Clinton matter,” said Sessions.

Sessions said Comey should not have announced that the former Democratic presidential nominee would not face criminal charges.