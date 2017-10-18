Perry Goes For The Funny Bone With “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – With Halloween just around the corner, why not get in the mood with some laughs thanks to everybody’s favorite grandmother.

Madea!

Actor, director, writer, and producer Tyler Perry’s latest “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” hits the big screens this weekend.

Tyler, who plays Madea along with several other characters in the film, said its not hard to see why people love the character.

“People want to laugh and have a good time and this kind of grandmother was missed because she’s not politically correct, she says what’s on her mind, so it’s pretty awesome to see,” Perry told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

So who is Madea based on?

“My mother, yes, my aunt, definitely,” he said.

Tyler said he’s just hoping that since the world is in such a turbulent state people will just want to laugh.

“That’s what happened last year, there was so much chaos before the election came out and people just wanted to laugh and now it’s even worse. People want to take 100 minutes out of their day just go and laugh. You’re not watching Schindler’s List , there’s no Oscar campaign, nothing happening here but over the top fun,” he said.

Next month, Perry will release his new memoir titled “Higher is Waiting.”

“The reason I wrote the book Higher is Waiting is people always ask me how did you get through this. It’s a collection of passages from my life about different ways to get passed this. I think teenagers or kids or whorever reads it will find it inspirational and very helpful,” he said.

“Let’s talk about staying grounded and keeping it real because you really skyrocketed from humble beginnings,” said Petrillo. ” How do you keep it humble/”

“Oh, by knowing it’s all a gift, every bit of it. Everyone moment is a gift, you can never take it for granted, never take anyone for granted because it’s all a gift and it should be cherished and never used and abuse tear people down.”