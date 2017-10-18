Miami Heat, Carnival Cruise Line Hiring At Gables Job Fair

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat wants you.

Not just to go to the home games, but to work for them too.

The team will be just one of a dozen or so companies hiring at a job fair in Coral Gables on Thursday. It will be held the University of Miami’s Basketball Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Heat will be looking to hire 20 people for their conversion crew and 5 traffic directors to work at the American Airlines Arena.

Carnival Cruise Line will also be there. They’ll be interviewing for 50 Personal Vacation Planners for their Miramar location.

Ocaquatics Swim School will be at the event interviewing for swim instructors, customer service center assistants and front desk assistants!

US Sugar will be hiring for journeyman shift mechanics, junior chemical engineer trainees, railroad conductors and journeymen electricians.

Napa Auto Parts will be interviewing to hire drivers, assistant managers, counter sales and distribution center/stockroom.

Pollo Tropical is hiring for General Managers, Assistant Managers, team leaders, team members, and cooks.

Park One will be at the event hiring over 100 valet attendants to work in Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Aventura and Sunny Isles. Applicants must be able to drive manual transmission cars, speak basic English, and have a valid driver’s license.

Domino’s Pizza will be hiring Assistant Managers and drivers.

Cintas will be interviewing to fill Route Service Sales Representative openings.

Jiffy Lube is hiring for 25 lube techs, ASM, service advisors and ASE mechanics.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.