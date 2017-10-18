PLAYER: Sharod Oliver
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: One of the prospects who has remained as one of the catalysts for the Bulls strong defense over the past three years. This is a playmaker who does what is needed to help this program win. While he may not be receiving the same spotlight and accolades as many of his teammates, watch his production at all three defensive secondary positions and you will be sold by what he brings to the table. Quick, athletic and certainly someone who will play this game at the next level. Tough to teach the thing that Oliver brings to the table. Will be huge for this program down the stretch.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6557054/sharod-oliver