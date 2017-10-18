Surveillance Captures Moment Victim Of Hialeah Robbery Struck By Getaway Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Shocking surveillance video shows a juvenile victim chasing his robber before being struck by the getaway vehicle.
The victim was walking home and texting, in the area of West 34th Lane and 76th Street, when someone came up behind him, snatched his phone and ran.
The victim ran after him and was struck and nearly run over by the getaway driver.
According to the victim, the driver told him “you don’t want to fight, let it happen.”
Police identified the driver as Zabdi Gil. He was arrested Tuesday night along with the second suspect, Alejandro Mustafa.
They’re charged with strong-armed robbery with a vehicle as the weapon.